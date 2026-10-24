Kyrgyzstan plans to build tunnels independently — President

Kyrgyzstan plans to eventually build tunnels using its own resources, rather than relying on Chinese companies currently involved in such projects. President Sadyr Japarov said this during a meeting with residents of Nooken district and the town of Mailuu-Suu.

The issue was raised by a resident of Kochkor-Ata, who proposed involving domestic engineers, specialists and construction equipment more actively in major infrastructure projects.

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He said developing the country’s own construction capacity would help keep more funds in Kyrgyzstan, create jobs and build professional expertise. As a first step, he suggested launching several pilot projects.

Japarov supported the proposal and spoke about the work of the Ministry of Transport. According to the president, in 2021–2022 the ministry began building and asphalting roads on its own. The country purchased about 1,500 pieces of equipment for this purpose.

Previously, the ministry had largely outsourced road construction to contractors, including foreign companies. The authorities are now seeking to develop domestic capabilities, Japarov said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan currently asphalt-paves around 2,000 kilometers of roads annually.

Tunnels, however, are still being built by Chinese companies. The president attributed this to the lack of the necessary equipment and sufficient experience in Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov acknowledged that domestic specialists still need to improve the quality of road construction. He said expertise develops gradually and that Kyrgyz professionals would eventually be able to carry out such work to a higher standard.