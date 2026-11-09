Kyrgyzstan considers building second tunnel at Too-Ashuu Pass

Kyrgyzstan is considering the construction of a second tunnel at Too-Ashuu Pass, President Sadyr Japarov said on November 8 during a meeting with residents of Kara-Balta, Zhaiyl and Panfilov districts.

The issue was raised by Marat Sagynbaev, a resident of Novonikolaevka village. He expressed concern about the condition of glaciers in the pass area, suggesting that heavy traffic and rising dust levels were contributing to their melting.

He proposed considering measures to protect the glaciers.

In response, Japarov said the authorities were already exploring the possibility of building another tunnel at a lower elevation.

«We are currently considering the construction of a second, alternative tunnel at a lower section. In the future, God willing, we will build another tunnel, which will reduce the number of vehicles passing through Too-Ashuu,» the president said.

The head of state noted that this is a project for the future.

No specific construction start date, estimated cost or technical details of the proposed tunnel were announced during the meeting.