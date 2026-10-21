Tunnel on Kyrgyzstan's North-South road to be closed on November 1

Kok-Art tunnel on Kyrgyzstan's alternative North-South road will be closed to traffic from November 1, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan said.

The restriction is being introduced to ensure road safety, the ministry said.

The tunnel is currently open daily from 6 a. m. to 8 p. m.

The Kok-Art tunnel is located at an altitude of 2,521 meters above sea level on the section of the alternative North-South road connecting Manas city with the village of Kazarman in Toguz-Toro district.

The road section is 125 kilometers long.

The ministry has not specified when traffic through the tunnel will resume.