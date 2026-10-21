Pensions and allowances to increase in Kyrgyzstan starting January 1

Beginning January 1, 2027, Kyrgyzstan will increase a range of state social allowances, pension payments, and monetary compensations. A decree to this effect has been signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

According to the document, the most significant increase is designated for children with disabilities; their state allowance will rise from 8,000 to 11,000 soms.

Allowances for children who have lost both parents will increase from 6,000 to 8,000 soms, while those for children who have lost a breadwinner will rise from 3,000 to 5,000 soms.

State allowances for mothers-heroine (mothers with many children) will also increase from 3,000 to 5,000 soms. Furthermore, the additional pension payment for mothers-heroine will see a fivefold increase—from 1,000 to 5,000 soms.

In addition, allowances for elderly citizens who receive state social support will be raised by 50 percent.

The decree also provides for increases in disability pensions and pensions for children who have lost a breadwinner, though the specific amounts of these increases are not detailed in the provided information.

The increases will also apply to monthly monetary compensations for participants in the Great Patriotic War, veterans of the war in Afghanistan, individuals who participated in the cleanup of the Chernobyl disaster, and other categories of citizens.

Additional monthly social allowances for those affected by the events in Aksy, Batken, and Osh—as well as for the families of those who perished—are set to increase by an average of 20 percent.

All payments stipulated by the decree will be funded from the national budget.