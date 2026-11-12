Number of pensioners doubles in 16 years in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the number of pensioners has more than doubled and reached 826,000 people over the past 16 years. Chairman of the Social Fund Baktiyar Aliev announced on the air of «Open Cabinet» program on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, in 2010 there were about 400,000 pensioners in the country. As of November 1, 2026, their number reached 826,000.

Moreover, in the last 4 years alone, the number of pension recipients has increased by 100,000 people.

The head of the Social Fund noted that the increase in the number of pensioners is accompanied by a significant increase in pension costs.

In 2021, 52 billion soms were allocated to pay pensions. In 2026, the pension payment budget reached 122 billion soms. According to the agency’s forecasts, in 2027 it could grow to 150 billion soms. Thus, over 5 years, annual expenses for pensions have more than doubled.

Baktiyar Aliev also said that over the past 3 years, the first stage of pension reform has been carried out in Kyrgyzstan, providing for 11 changes. One of them was the reduction of the minimum length of service required to grant a pension. Initially it was reduced to 5 years, in 2026 it is 6 years, and in 2027 it will increase to 7 years.

According to the head of the Social Fund, lowering the length of service requirements allowed more citizens to become eligible for pensions. This was also one of the factors in increasing their number.

In addition, the country continues to increase pension payments. According to Aliev, since October 2026, the average pension has reached 12,880 soms, while in 2021 it was about 6,000 soms.

The minimum pension for most recipients was increased to 8,800 soms. However, for certain categories, special calculation rules apply, so actual payments may be lower than this amount.

The head of the Social Fund emphasized that the pension system continues to be reformed taking into account the increasing number of recipients and the need to ensure sustainable financing of payments.