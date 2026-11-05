Bars crowned Kyrgyz Premier League champions with game to spare

Karakol’s Bars won the football championship of Kyrgyzstan early, successfully defending their title, the Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

In a 29th-round Premier League match on November 4, Bars defeated Muras United 2-0 at Yntymak Arena in Karakol.

The victory took Bars to 67 points, securing first place with one round remaining in the championship.

Alga, Ozgon, Asia and Muras United are competing for the silver and bronze medals. After the 29th round, they have 62, 59, 58 and 56 points respectively.

In the final round, Alga will face Talant, Ozgon will play against Neftchi, Asia will compete with Dordoi, and Muras United will play against Toktogul.

The matches are scheduled for November 7–8. The awards ceremony will take place after the games.