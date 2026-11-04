Sadyr Japarov discusses transport and tourism with Georgian Parliament Speaker

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who arrived in Bishkek on an official visit. The sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, transport and logistics cooperation, and tourism, the presidential administration reported.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that partnerships with South Caucasus countries, including Georgia, are an important part of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

According to him, the visit of the Georgian speaker testifies to the development of political dialogue between the two states.

The president placed particular emphasis on interparliamentary cooperation. He proposed stepping up contacts between relevant parliamentary committees, especially those dealing with international affairs, as well as friendship groups.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding transport and logistics links and tourism cooperation.

Papuashvili thanked Japarov for the reception and noted the significant potential of Kyrgyz-Georgian relations. He said cooperation should be developed both bilaterally and through international parliamentary platforms.