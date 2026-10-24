Kyrgyz Football Union launches competition website

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has launched its official competitions website.

According to the KFU, the platform was created to provide convenient and timely access to information about tournaments held under the Union’s auspices.

«The new website will allow fans, club representatives, specialists and football enthusiasts to follow competitions, access up-to-date match information and receive real-time updates on changes, ” the KFU said in a statement.

The platform currently provides comprehensive information on matches in the 2026 Kyrgyz Major League season. Its functionality and coverage will be expanded to include other tournaments, including professional leagues, youth, women’s football and futsal competitions.

The launch is part of the KFU’s broader efforts to digitize football infrastructure, improve access to tournament information and create a unified digital space for Kyrgyz football, the KFU said.

The platform is available at: https://tournaments.kfu.kg/