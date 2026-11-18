Production of food products, beverages and tobacco products in Kyrgyzstan reached 107.94 billion soms in January–October 2026. The National Statistical Committee reported a 10.1 percent increase in output.

The sector continues to show steady growth, driven by domestic consumer demand.

Food production leaders

Since the beginning of the year, food manufacturers have produced goods worth 74.2 billion soms, representing an 11.9 percent increase year-on-year.

The bakery and flour confectionery sector ranked first, with output totaling 20.08 billion soms over the ten-month period, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Milk and dairy production reached 18.1 billion soms, an increase of 6.2 percent.

Meat production totaled 14.79 billion soms, up 11.5 percent.

Fish processing and preservation recorded the highest growth, increasing 2.9 times in real terms to reach 527.4 million soms.

Beverage production in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 33.68 billion soms, up 7.2 percent year-on-year. The largest share came from non-alcoholic beverages, including bottled mineral and other water, with output totaling almost 25.4 billion soms.

Where production declined

A decline was recorded in pasta production, which fell to 1.26 billion soms, down 16.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Sugar production totaled 2.67 billion soms, a decrease of 9.4 percent.

Which regions account for the largest output

Bishkek remained the leading region in food production over the first ten months of 2026, with output reaching almost 47 billion soms.

Chui region ranked second, with production totaling approximately 43.2 billion soms, up 11.7 percent year-on-year.

Output in other regions was considerably lower.