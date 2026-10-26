Roza Aitmatova, younger sister of Chingiz Aitmatov, dies at 89

Roza Aitmatova, the younger sister of world-renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on the family’s official Instagram account.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Roza Aitmatova has passed away at the age of 89. The memory of Roza Torokulovna will forever remain in our hearts,” the statement reads.

Roza Aitmatova held a Candidate of Sciences degree in physics and mathematics, was a Distinguished Education Worker of Kyrgyzstan and was active in public life.

She graduated from the Kyrgyz Women's Pedagogical Institute named after V. V. Mayakovsky, worked as a researcher at the Academy of Sciences of the Kirghiz SSR and later taught at a higher education institution. Her academic work focused on physics and education.

Aitmatova also devoted herself to preserving her family’s history. Together with her nephew Asan Akhmatov, she co-authored White Pages of History, a book about the life and work of her father, Torekul Aitmatov, who was repressed in the 1930s, and the childhood of Chingiz Aitmatov.

Roza Torokulovna dedicated a significant part of her life to defending women’s rights. In 1996, together with her colleagues, she founded a non-governmental organization Women’s Support Center.