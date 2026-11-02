Flights from Bishkek to Sharm el-Sheikh canceled for winter season

Bishkek–Sharm el-Sheikh flights have been canceled for the 2026–2027 winter season. The last flight is scheduled for November 5, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets are advised to contact their airlines or tour operators to arrange refunds, reschedule their trips or find alternative routes.

Related news Egypt changes entry rules for Kyrgyzstanis starting November 1

Further information on the resumption of flights will be announced separately.

It should be recalled that Egypt tightened entry requirements for citizens of Kyrgyzstan starting November 1, 2026. Independent travelers must now obtain a visa in advance through the Egyptian Embassy in Astana or another authorized diplomatic mission, as well as obtain prior authorization from the Egyptian security authorities.

Additional requirements apply to tourists traveling through tour operators. Kyrgyz citizens aged 16 to 40 must be accompanied by a close relative — a parent, spouse or child.

In addition, each tourist must carry at least $3,000 in cash. For families traveling together as one group, the minimum amount is $5,000.

Tour operators are also required to register tourists' phone numbers in advance, prepare itineraries and keep travelers' passports until their departure from Egypt. Changing the purpose of travel stated in the visa is prohibited.