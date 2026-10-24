Egypt changes entry rules for Kyrgyzstanis starting November 1

New entry requirements for citizens of Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, traveling to the Arab Republic of Egypt will take effect on November 1, 2026, and remain in force until further notice, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said.

According to information from the Egyptian authorities, a new entry procedure is being introduced.

Travelers not using services of tour operators

Kyrgyz citizens planning to travel to Egypt independently must obtain entry visas in advance through the Egyptian Embassy in Astana or another authorized Egyptian diplomatic mission abroad. They must also obtain prior approval from the competent Egyptian security authorities.

Travelers using tour operators services

The following rules will apply to Kyrgyz citizens arriving in Egypt as part of organized tourist groups or through travel companies:

Travelers aged 16 to 40 must be accompanied by an immediate family member: their father, mother, spouse or child.

Travelers must carry at least $3,000 in cash. For families traveling together as a single group, the minimum required amount is $5,000 per family.

Additional requirements for tourists

Travel companies must register the mobile phone numbers of all travelers, whether the numbers are foreign or Egyptian.

Tour groups must have their itineraries in Egypt prepared in advance.

Upon arrival, travel companies must take custody of tour group members’ passports and return them when they leave the country.

If a member of a tour group fails to leave Egypt on the date specified in the itinerary, the travel company must immediately notify the relevant Egyptian authority.

Travelers are not permitted to change the purpose of entry stated in their tourist visas.