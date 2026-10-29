FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival: Kyrgyzstan loses to Côte d’Ivoire

Kyrgyzstan’s U15 national football team lost to Côte d’Ivoire at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, the official account of Kyrgyzstan’s youth national football teams says.

The match for 33rd–64th places ended in a 4-0 victory for Côte d’Ivoire.

Kyrgyzstan will now face Bolivia in a match for a place in the top 50. Bolivia lost to Argentina at the same stage of the tournament.

Kyrgyzstan finished second in Group U and advanced to League B, alongside teams that placed second in their respective groups.