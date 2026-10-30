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FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival: Kyrgyzstan loses to China

09:56, 30 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan's U15 football team lost to China in the Division B semifinals of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan, the official social media account of Kyrgyzstan's youth national teams reports.

The match ended 6-1 in China's favor. Amangeldy Asanbekov scored Kyrgyzstan's only goal.

Kyrgyzstan will now face Guatemala in a match for 51st place in the tournament. Guatemala lost to Turkey at the same stage.

A total of 190 teams featuring players born in 2011–2012 are competing in the tournament. Matches are played in an unusual 8-a-side format on smaller pitches.

Kyrgyzstan finished second in Group U and qualified for Division B, which features teams that placed second in their respective groups.

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