The European Commission has proposed extending restrictions to Kyrgyzstan’s cryptocurrency sector as part of its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. The Kyiv Independent reported, citing an EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the media outlet, Brussels intends to use a mechanism that would allow it to ban transactions with cryptocurrency companies in the entire country. The source said the European side had previously discussed the risks of sanctions circumvention with Kyrgyz authorities.

If approved, the proposal would prohibit individuals and companies under EU jurisdiction from conducting direct or indirect transactions with crypto-asset service providers registered in Kyrgyzstan, including platforms for exchanging and transferring crypto assets. The adoption of such a sanctions decision requires the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states.

On November 23, when presenting the new package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the restrictions would target cryptocurrency and payment networks in Russia, as well as in third countries helping Moscow circumvent sanctions. She did not name any specific countries.

The EU established the legal mechanism for such restrictions in July 2026. It allows the bloc to prohibit transactions with cryptocurrency companies from a country included on a special list without having to add each individual company to the sanctions lists. Such a ban would not, in itself, force cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms operating within Kyrgyzstan to cease their activities.

As of November 27, no published EU decision imposing new restrictions on Kyrgyzstan’s cryptocurrency sector had been found. The contents of the registered draft regulation and its annexes are not yet publicly available.

The European Commission presented a draft of its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia on November 23. It includes restrictions targeting cryptocurrency and payment services, but Kyrgyzstan was not mentioned in the announcement.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz authorities are stepping up measures to reduce sanctions-related risks. According to the Economy Ministry, as of November 5, ABank had terminated business relations with 115 companies, while Eldik Bank had done so with 169. Another 41 organizations were undergoing checks or monitoring.

In addition, the Finance Ministry decided on the voluntary liquidation of Processing KG OJSC, which was placed under UK sanctions.