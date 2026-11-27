A pilot project to install solar panels and heat pumps at boiler houses is being launched in Cholpon-Ata. First Deputy Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursant Omurbekov announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the project involves transitioning utility facilities to an autonomous energy supply cycle. Electricity generated by solar panels will be used to power heat pumps, provide lighting, and meet other energy needs of the boiler plants.

“We are moving towards a self-sustaining system. The facility will generate its own electricity from solar energy and provide itself with heating and lighting. This will help reduce annual government spending,” the deputy minister explained.

The pilot project is being implemented by one of the enterprises under the Ministry of Energy.

Omurbekov also said the ministry is developing projects aimed at making solar panels and heat pumps more affordable for households.

According to him, residents who install solar panels in their homes will be able to sell surplus electricity to energy companies.

The deputy minister did not specify how many boiler houses in Cholpon-Ata are to be upgraded, the project’s cost or its implementation timeline.