The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a project to build a 20-megawatt solar power plant with a 6-megawatt-hour energy storage system in Chui region. The total project cost is estimated at €15 million.

The facility will be built on the territory of the Alamedin hydropower plant cascade.

According to the project documentation, EBRD financing will be structured as follows:

Up to €11 million in form of a sovereign loan to Kyrgyzstan, which the government will channel to Chakan HPP OJSC;

Up to €4 million in investment grant funding from an international donor or the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund.

The new solar power plant will complement hydropower generation and help reduce the power system’s dependence on seasonal fluctuations in river water levels.