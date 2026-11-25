The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $20 million in financing for the construction of Kyrgyzstan’s first utility-scale floating solar power plant.

The facility will be built on the reservoir of HPP-5 near Bishkek and is expected to generate around 20 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually. The project aims to reduce the country’s dependence on electricity imports and strengthen its energy security.

According to the ADB, the bank’s total financing will amount to $20 million. Of this, $19.55 million will be provided as a concessional loan from its ordinary capital resources, while another $450,000 will be allocated as a grant from the Asian Development Fund. The Kyrgyz government will contribute an additional $2.02 million.

The project includes the construction of a 15-megawatt floating solar photovoltaic power plant at HPP-5, operated by Chakan HPP OJSC.

The plant will be installed directly on the existing reservoir and connected to the current power grid infrastructure. It is expected to generate approximately 20 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

ADB Country Director for Kyrgyzstan Zheng Wu noted that the country’s growing economy is driving an increase in demand for reliable electricity supplies.

According to him, the project will help diversify domestic power sources, make more efficient use of existing resources and lay the groundwork for attracting private investment in renewable energy.

Currently, hydropower plants generate almost 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s electricity. However, rising consumption and climate change, which affects water resources, are creating additional challenges for ensuring a stable electricity supply throughout the year.

According to the ADB, electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan has increased by more than 45 percent since 2012. The country has also become increasingly dependent on electricity imports, particularly during the winter months.

The floating solar power plant will provide an additional domestic source of renewable energy and complement existing hydropower generation.

In addition to constructing the plant, the project includes modernizing grid infrastructure and strengthening Chakan HPP OJSC’s capacity to develop and operate floating solar facilities.

The experience gained is expected to be shared with other developing countries in Central and West Asia. The ADB believes this will help attract private sector participation and expand investment in solar energy across the region.

The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 4,628 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

Technical training and professional development programs are also planned. Particular attention will be paid to expanding opportunities for women to participate in the renewable energy sector.

The project will introduce a new form of solar power generation in Kyrgyzstan, making use of the reservoir’s surface to produce electricity without requiring additional land for a large-scale solar plant.