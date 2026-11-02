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Man suspected of murdering his wife in Kyzyl-Kiya

10:30, 02 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A man is suspected of murdering his wife in Kyzyl-Kiya. According to the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region, the woman died after her husband allegedly beat and strangled her.

Police said they received a report at around 11:20 a. m. on October 31 that the body of a woman, 24, a resident of the village of Karavan, had been brought to hospital in Kyzyl-Kiya.

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An initial investigation established that her husband, 31, was allegedly involved in her death. According to investigators, the couple had an argument stemming from jealousy. During the altercation, the man allegedly beat and strangled his wife.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The suspect was questioned in the presence of a lawyer and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Earlier, a social media post about the woman's death circulated online. Her former classmate claimed that the husband had brutally beaten the woman, hit her with an axe and then thrown her body into a lake. According to the post, the woman had three children. The author called for an objective investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable, and urged President Sadyr Japarov to take the case under his personal supervision.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region denied reports that the woman had been killed with an axe, stating that this information was untrue.

According to police, the couple married in 2020. Investigators continue to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

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