Kyrgyzstan has 4,596 religious organizations and facilities. The State Commission for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations told 24.kg news agency.

Of the total, 3,883 are mosques.

The country also has 220 Islamic religious educational institutions, 58 Islamic religious organizations and 42 Islamic charitable foundations.

In addition, there are 387 Christian religious organizations and six organizations representing other faiths. These include one Jewish community, one Buddhist community and four Bahá’í communities.

Earlier, the muftiyat said it was conducting an inventory of mosques and checking land and building documents. The work is being carried out in line with a legal requirement for religious facilities to be transferred to the balance sheet of the central religious administration.