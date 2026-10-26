AFC says 2027 Asian Cup could be postponed to 2028

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup, scheduled for January in Saudi Arabia, could be postponed, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said.

The decision will depend on the situation in the Middle East.

According to the AFC chief, a final decision could be made by the end of November.

"The situation in the region can change very quickly, for better or worse. If necessary, we can postpone the tournament until 2028. For now, however, we are monitoring developments, and everything is on schedule,” Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said.

The Asian Cup was previously scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027. A total of 24 national teams are set to compete at the tournament, with matches planned in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.

Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Asian Cup for the third time. The national team has been drawn in a group with Iran, Syria and China.

Saudi Arabia earlier canceled its hosting of the Intervision music contest. The decision was also linked to the unstable situation in the region.