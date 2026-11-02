Large bear spotted in Naryn

Forest rangers from the Naryn State Nature Reserve under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan filmed a large bear and around 30 ibex and mountain goats during a patrol in a mountainous area.

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The footage once again highlights the importance of the ministry's efforts to protect nature, preserve biodiversity and ensure safe habitats for wild animals.

State nature reserves play a vital role in preserving the natural habitats of wildlife and providing conditions for their free reproduction and well-being.