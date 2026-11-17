Hunting in the Kyrgyz Republic is regulated by the Law on Hunting and Hunting Management and the Hunting Rules approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 55 dated February 4, 2025.

The 2026 hunting season runs from August 15 to December 13. However, hunting periods are established separately for each species of animal and bird.

Hunting for Siberian ibex, roe deer, wild boar, pheasants and chukars is permitted only in compliance with the established seasons and quotas and with the required permits.

An annual quota of up to 150 animals is set for the use of wildlife resources. This year, permits have been issued for the hunting of 133 Marco Polo sheep.

A hunting license, a hunting permit and the relevant authorization documents are required for legal hunting.

Compensation for damage caused by the illegal hunting of certain animal species is set at the following amounts: