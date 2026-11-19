Argali sheep have been spotted moving freely in their natural habitat and approaching residential areas in one of the nature reserves in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

During a patrol, a ranger filmed a large argali near the shore of a body of water. After noticing the man, the wild animal immediately ran towards the mountains.

Meanwhile, another argali in the same area approached a ranger’s house and remained calmly among the domestic animals without showing any signs of concern.

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Such cases indicate that the wild animals continue to inhabit their natural environment and move freely across their territory.

In recent years, efforts to protect wildlife, preserve natural habitats and increase biodiversity have contributed to a natural growth in the populations of argali and other wild mountain sheep.

An increase in wildlife populations is an important indicator of the effectiveness of conservation measures, ecosystem sustainability and the preservation of ecological balance.