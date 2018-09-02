World Nomad Games. Honored guests to visit Kyrgyzstan

Honored guests will attend the solemn opening of the World Nomad Games and the summit of the Turkic Speaking States. The First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

He told that a number of leaders of various countries of the world, subjects of the Russian Federation and international organizations confirmed their participation.

The summit of the Turkic Speaking States and the official opening of WNG will be attended by: the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Emir of Fujairah Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the High Representative of the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al- Nasser, and the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The Vice Prime Minister added that 2,307 participants from 79 countries in the field of sports, 306 participants from 26 countries registered to participate in the 3rd World Nomad Games.