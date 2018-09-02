20:03
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

World Nomad Games. Honored guests to visit Kyrgyzstan

Honored guests will attend the solemn opening of the World Nomad Games and the summit of the Turkic Speaking States. The First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

He told that a number of leaders of various countries of the world, subjects of the Russian Federation and international organizations confirmed their participation.

The summit of the Turkic Speaking States and the official opening of WNG will be attended by: the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Emir of Fujairah Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the High Representative of the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al- Nasser, and the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The Vice Prime Minister added that 2,307 participants from 79 countries in the field of sports, 306 participants from 26 countries registered to participate in the 3rd World Nomad Games.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Kubatbek Boronov: WNG will revive culture of nomadic civilization
Turkey to host 4th World Nomad Games
Names of World Nomad Games winners to be entered in special book
WNG secretariat informs about artist to perform at closure of the Games
World Nomad Games among top 3 the best CIS events in beginning of autumn
World Nomad Games declared tobacco free
Over 2,300 people applied for participation in World Nomad Games
Kyrchyn area completely ready to receive guests of World Nomad Games
1,000 servicemen to cordon off Kyrchyn ethnic camp during World Nomad Games
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language
Evgeny Gurevich aware about millions withdrawn from Kyrgyzstan by Maxim Bakiyev Evgeny Gurevich aware about millions withdrawn from Kyrgyzstan by Maxim Bakiyev
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan