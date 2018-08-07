15:37
Payment system at Kara-Kul post launched in test mode

An automated system for accepting payments when traveling through Kara-Kul post on Bishkek-Kara-Balta highway was launched in test mode. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Sensors, surveillance cameras, which determine the dimensions of a vehicle, price, car number, were installed at the post. An information board displays the number of the car and the fee. Similar equipment was installed at Sosnovka post.

The fee is charged in cash and non-cash form. A RFID tag is provided for benefit holders, which automatically passes them through the post.

RFID tag is a small sticker that is placed on the windshield for contactless fee payment. It allows to pass a toll road without stop at the charging point.
