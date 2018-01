Director of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant Omurkul uulu Nurlan is ready to resign. He stated this today at a press conference.

He denied the information about the explosion of three old boilers and added that it was a leak of demineralized water from the pipeline system. The cause is being followed.

He also stressed that the unexpected situation is far from a sabotage.

A breakdown occurred the day before at Bishkek HPP. Power engineers are working to restore the supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents. Townspeople complain about a drop in temperature in the apartments.