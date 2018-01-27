03:46
-20
USD 68.39
EUR 85.25
RUB 1.23
English

Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed

The head of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant Omurkul uulu Nurlan does not know when the supply of heating to the houses of Bishkek residents will be resumed. He stated this today at a press conference.

Omurkul uulu Nurlan noted that the cause of the breakdown has not been found so far. Repair work is underway, but the exact time of elimination of the failure can not be voiced.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek HPP the day before. Power engineers decide how to restore the supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents. Townspeople complain about a drop in temperature in the apartments.

Representatives of HPP said that it would take other 10 hours to eliminate the breakdown, and promised to resume the supply of heat to houses of Bishkek residents not earlier than on 10.00 pm. The cause of the failure is not established until now. Severelectro OJSC promised that there would be no blackouts in the evening. However, the townspeople report about power cuts.
link:
views: 200
Print
Related
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Heat supply to houses of Bishkek residents promised to be restored by 10.00 pm
Power engineers ready for possible overloads due to breakdown at Bishkek HPP
Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails
Main air pollution source in Bishkek – motor vehicles
PM instructs to reduce air pollution in Bishkek by HPP
Coal price in south of Kyrgyzstan reaches 6,000 som per ton
Kazakhstan resumes delivery of coal to Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP starts using coal from state material reserve
Bishkek HPP works as usual, repairs continue
Popular
Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love
Smart City project. Odd investors Smart City project. Odd investors
Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan