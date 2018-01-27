Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed

The head of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant Omurkul uulu Nurlan does not know when the supply of heating to the houses of Bishkek residents will be resumed. He stated this today at a press conference.

Omurkul uulu Nurlan noted that the cause of the breakdown has not been found so far. Repair work is underway, but the exact time of elimination of the failure can not be voiced.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek HPP the day before. Power engineers decide how to restore the supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents. Townspeople complain about a drop in temperature in the apartments.

Representatives of HPP said that it would take other 10 hours to eliminate the breakdown, and promised to resume the supply of heat to houses of Bishkek residents not earlier than on 10.00 pm. The cause of the failure is not established until now. Severelectro OJSC promised that there would be no blackouts in the evening. However, the townspeople report about power cuts.