Billiard player Kanat Sydykov – bronze medalist of Asian Games

Billiard player Kanat Sydykov is the bronze medalist of the Asian and Martial Arts Games, held in Ashgabat. This was reported by the official site of the competition.

11 participants from five countries, including two Kyrgyzstanis, started at the tournament in Russian billiards in the discipline «combined pyramid». Kanat Sydykov in the 1/8 finals by the will of the lot was left without an opponent. In 1/4 finals, he defeated Begens Jumagylyzhov from Turkmenistan (5: 2), and lost to Alibek Omarov ( Kazakhstan ) in the semi-final with the same score.

The second representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Yzatbek Ratbekov, alternately beat Alikhan Karaneev (RK), Annamamed Annamamedov and Ibabekir Bekdurdyev (both from Turkmenistan) with the same score 5:2 and reached the final. The decisive match between him and Alibek Omarov will be held on September 26.