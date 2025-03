Jalal-Abad will host the World Billiards Championship in April. The Russian Billiard Sports Federation reported.

The competitions in the Combined Pyramid discipline will be held from April 21 to April 27. Both men and women will take part in them.

The prize fund of the tournament is 4,500 million soms. The winner of the men’s tournament will receive 1 million soms, the women’s — 500,000.

The chief judge of the competitions is Vladimir Alfirenko.