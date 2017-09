Kyrgyzstani Yzatbek Ratbekov won the Asian Games, continuing in Ashgabat, the official site of competitions reported.

Today, within the framework of the Asian Games, the final match of the billiard tournament took place in the «combined pyramid» discipline. Yzatbek Ratbekov with a score of 5:1 defeated Kazakhstani Alibek Omarov and became the champion.

Recall, on September 25 in the same discipline, the domestic billiard player Kanat Sydykov won bronze medal.

The KR has nine gold medals in the Asian Games. In the medal standing the country is still at the tenth place.