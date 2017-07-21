Citizen, involved in armed conflicts in Syria, detained in Osh city

A citizen who participated in armed conflicts in the Syrian-Iraqi zone was detained in Osh . Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the 10th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a 22-year-old resident of Osh is a member of an international terrorist organization, he underwent subversive and combat training in the camps of ISIL in Syria .

During the search at the suspect’s place of residence, police officers found a large number of illegally stored extremist materials. Photos and audio recordings, videos, CDs, books, leaflets in Uzbek and Arabic languages were also found as well as some documents and records of dialogues confirming involvement in extremist and terrorist activities and its links with groups, illegally stored explosive devices.

According to the Osh Department of Internal Affairs, he was engaged in propaganda of the ideas of a terrorist organization and dissemination of extremist materials. He planned terrorist acts in the southern region.

The detainee was placed in pretrial detention center. Investigative measures are being carried out.