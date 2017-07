US dollar continues to get cheaper in Kyrgyzstan . For two days, the US currency fell by 20 tyiyn reaching 69 soms.

Today, commercial banks and exchange offices of the capital buy dollar for 68.6–68.8 soms, and sell — for 68.9–69 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69,234 soms (fall for the day — by 0.29 percent).

Dollar continues to fall in price for the second week in a row. As a result, the American currency fell in price by 50 tyiyns and returned to the values of the end of June 2017.