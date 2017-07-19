13:09
Bishkek to host Days of Chelyabinsk Oblast

Bishkek will host the Days of Chelyabinsk Oblast and within them — the photo exhibition «Primeval Russia. Southern Ural." Press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«An exhibition of works of famous South Ural landscape photographers will be presented on July 19 at the Kyrgyz National Drama Theater. It will be opened by the Governor of Chelyabinsk Oblast Boris Dubrovsky," the report said.

The exhibition was first presented in Moscow in January 2015 at the All-Russian Wildlife Festival «Pervozdannaya Rossiya». South Ural landscapes were then seen by more than 180,000 people. In the summer of the same year, the exposition was placed in the Chelyabinsk Museum of Local History.

The author of the idea of ​​this project is the Chairman of the regional branch of the Union of Photo Artists of Russia Vladimir Bogdanovsky. «Visitors will see photos of rare and well-known plants, as well as portraits of the original inhabitants of the region — wild animals, birds and insects," the report said.

During the trip, representatives of Chelyabinsk Oblast will present the Oblast’s economic and investment potential. The delegation will include heads of regional government bodies, representatives of business circles, creative and sports teams.
