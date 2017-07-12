Children's playgrounds to become safer

Manufacturers of children’s playgrounds in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will get a transition period on technical regulations on the safety of equipment for them. The members of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved the transitional provisions to the document the day before.

The technical regulation of EEU was adopted by the Council of EEU on May 17, 2017. It establishes requirements for the safety of equipment and coatings for children’s playgrounds, as well as related processes of design, production, installation, operation, storage, transportation and disposal. The technical regulations will come into force in November 2018.

The EEC board decided that equipment and coverings for children’s playgrounds could be produced or sold in the territory of EEU until June 1, 2020, but only on the condition that the manufacturer has the documents on conformity assessment issued before the date of entry into force of the technical regulations, or if the products were not previously subject to mandatory conformity assessment. Its use is possible during the intended service life. After it, its operation must be discontinued.