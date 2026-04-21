Kyrgyzstan increases diplomatic employees’ liability on foreign trips

Kyrgyzstan is increasing the liability of diplomatic employees traveling on foreign business trips. Deputy Foreign Minister, Almaz Imangaziev, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the corresponding amendments are being made to the law on diplomatic service. According to them, financial, administrative, and criminal liability for a number of offenses committed by employees of Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic missions will be increased.

However, Deputy Dastan Bekeshev noted that Article 27 of the law states that employees may even face criminal liability for offenses committed.

«But the Code of Offenses provides for punishment for offenses.Legally, criminal liability cannot be applied to offenses. It must be clearly stated: for offenses, an employee will be held accountable under the relevant code, and for crimes — under the Criminal Code,» he said.

The deputy minister agreed with the amendments noted by the MP.

Dastan Bekeshev also agreed that the responsibility of diplomatic corps employees should be increased.

«It’s no secret that employees from the State Committee for National Security were appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Zhogorku Kenesh; their level is not appropriate for such work. They are then considered diplomatic officers and sent to work in other countries. I believe that only qualified specialists who speak the language of the host country should represent the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign countries. It’s shameful when diplomatic officers travel without even knowing the language. It is okay when ambassadors don’t speak the language, that’s more of a political position, but other diplomatic staff are required to know the language of the host country,» he added.

The deputy also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider, when rotating staff, that the children of Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees attend kindergartens, schools, and universities abroad.

«Often, orders are issued for them to return home midway through their studies, and their children are forced to drop out. Rotation should be carried out with this in mind,» he concluded.