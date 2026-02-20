Kyrgyz authorities propose introducing life imprisonment for sexual crimes

The country’s authorities are proposing to introduce life imprisonment for crimes against children and women. The Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a draft law for public discussion introducing life imprisonment for serious crimes against women and children.

It proposes establishing a single punishment for pedophilia and murders involving rape.

The document also stipulates mandatory confiscation of property of those found guilty of these charges and those convicted.

It is noted that the proposed amendments to the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan are a response to public demands for greater protection for vulnerable groups of citizens.

The adoption of the law will eliminate the possibility of imposing more lenient sentences for sexual crimes against minors. If the initiative is supported, those convicted under these articles will lose the right to have their sentences commuted or their conditions of imprisonment reduced.

President Sadyr Japarov previously proposed reinstating the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against children and women. The motive was the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was abducted and raped on September 27. This tragedy sparked widespread public outcry.