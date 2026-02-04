Resource center for children with Down syndrome opened in Osh

A center for children with Down syndrome has been opened in Osh. The press service of the southern capital’s City Hall reported.

The center will help children with Down syndrome adapt to life in society and provide support to their parents.

«The daytime resource center was opened with the support of Sunterra-Yug Public Foundation. Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev attended the opening ceremony. He toured the facilities and spoke with the parents of children with special needs,» the statement reads.

Currently, over 300 parents from the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan are registered with Sunterra-Yug Foundation, 70 of whom are residents of Osh. The center conducts classes aimed at child development, developing independent living skills, and also provides parents with social, psychological, and informational support.

It is noted that, in accordance with a bilateral agreement signed with the Osh City Hall on December 11, 2025, a 200-square-meter building was leased to Sunterra-Yug Foundation for five years. Repair and restoration work was carried out on the premises.