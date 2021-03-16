Resource center for children with Down syndrome to open in Osh city

A resource center for children with Down syndrome will be opened in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mayor of the city Taalaibek Sarybashov met with the director of the charitable foundation of parents of children with Down syndrome Zhyldyz Turatbekova. She told about her work and plans to open a resource center.

The mayor said that the City Hall would provide financial assistance in form of annual rent for premises, travel expenses, training and advanced training of the center’s employees in the best institutions of Moscow.

Opening of the center is planned by March 21 — the World Down Syndrome Day.