11:05
USD 84.80
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.16
English

Resource center for children with Down syndrome to open in Osh city

A resource center for children with Down syndrome will be opened in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mayor of the city Taalaibek Sarybashov met with the director of the charitable foundation of parents of children with Down syndrome Zhyldyz Turatbekova. She told about her work and plans to open a resource center.

The mayor said that the City Hall would provide financial assistance in form of annual rent for premises, travel expenses, training and advanced training of the center’s employees in the best institutions of Moscow.

Opening of the center is planned by March 21 — the World Down Syndrome Day.
link: https://24.kg/english/186571/
views: 115
Print
Related
Bishkek hosts 3rd fashion show with participation of children with Down syndrome
Scientists of Kyrgyzstan plan to create joint center for space research
9 criminal cases on torture instituted in Kyrgyzstan in 2016
First in Central Asia Center for Torture Victims opened in Bishkek
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
16 March, Tuesday
11:00
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,990 in total 73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgy...
10:54
Sadyr Japarov comments on information about Sokh enclave and Unkur-Too
10:39
Kyrgyzstan gives no consent to AstraZeneca vaccine yet
10:24
Japarov about Kolbaev’s case: U.S. is pursuing double standard policy
09:56
European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
15 March, Monday
19:53
First electronic air quality map launched in Bishkek
19:42
Sadyr Japarov to participate in informal summit of Turkic-Speaking States
18:31
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate