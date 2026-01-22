Cabinet donates 10 Braille typewriters to school for visually impaired children

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over 10 Perkins Brailler Classic typewriters to the Special Boarding School for Blind and Visually Impaired Children in Bishkek, the Cabinet’s press service reported.
The Perkins Brailler Classic is used to teach writing using the Braille system. The typewriters help build a structured, practice-oriented learning process, develop students’ independent work skills, and make teaching easier for educators.
During Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit, current issues related to the institution’s operations were also discussed.