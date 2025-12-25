17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024

Speaking at the IV People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov said that, according to the International Monetary Fund, Kyrgyzstan ranked among the world’s top three countries in terms of real GDP growth in 2024.

He stressed that this is clear evidence of the effectiveness of the country’s economic policy, the soundness of its national strategy, and the tireless efforts of the Kyrgyz people.

The head of state noted that over the past four years the republic’s economy has been growing at unprecedented rates.

«Over the past three years, the average GDP growth rate stood at 9.8 percent. This year, economic activity has remained high as well. Over the first 11 months of 2025, real GDP growth reached 10.2 percent, marking a record high.

If in 2020 the consolidated budget amounted to 247.7 billion soms, by the end of 2025 it reached 1.93 trillion soms. In a short historical period, this represents nearly a fourfold increase,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that such dynamics indicate a strengthening financial foundation of the country and the correctness of the reforms being implemented.

According to assessments by leading international credit rating agencies, Kyrgyzstan’s sovereign credit rating was upgraded to B+ this year. This marked a major step toward enhancing the country’s international standing and investment attractiveness.

The president added that all indicators show that Kyrgyzstan’s economy has entered a trajectory of sustainable and high-quality growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/356087/
views: 99
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan is among world’s top 5 fastest-growing economies — Temir Sariev
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1.6 trillion soms following 11 months of 2025
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive
Economy Minister presents National Development Program until 2030
Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeds 1.4 trillion soms in first ten months of 2025
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 380.5 billion soms, growing by nearly 11 percent
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 10 percent this year
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exports drop sharply
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 1.24 trillion soms in first nine months of 2025
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
17:45
Transport Ministry completes construction of road to remote Zardaly village Transport Ministry completes construction of road to re...
17:37
Kyrgyzstan’s Labor Ministry clarifies policy on attracting foreign labor
17:28
Over 21 tons of Pakistani beef denied entry to Kyrgyzstan at Torugart checkpoint
17:24
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
17:17
Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education