Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024

Speaking at the IV People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov said that, according to the International Monetary Fund, Kyrgyzstan ranked among the world’s top three countries in terms of real GDP growth in 2024.

He stressed that this is clear evidence of the effectiveness of the country’s economic policy, the soundness of its national strategy, and the tireless efforts of the Kyrgyz people.

The head of state noted that over the past four years the republic’s economy has been growing at unprecedented rates.

«Over the past three years, the average GDP growth rate stood at 9.8 percent. This year, economic activity has remained high as well. Over the first 11 months of 2025, real GDP growth reached 10.2 percent, marking a record high.

If in 2020 the consolidated budget amounted to 247.7 billion soms, by the end of 2025 it reached 1.93 trillion soms. In a short historical period, this represents nearly a fourfold increase,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that such dynamics indicate a strengthening financial foundation of the country and the correctness of the reforms being implemented.

According to assessments by leading international credit rating agencies, Kyrgyzstan’s sovereign credit rating was upgraded to B+ this year. This marked a major step toward enhancing the country’s international standing and investment attractiveness.

The president added that all indicators show that Kyrgyzstan’s economy has entered a trajectory of sustainable and high-quality growth.