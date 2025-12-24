Master plan developers: Bishkek lost dozens of cultural heritage sites

At public hearings on Bishkek’s new master plan, representatives of the Research Institute for Advanced Urban Development (St. Petersburg), who are developing the document, presented data on the condition of the city’s historical and cultural heritage sites. According to information from state authorities, 381 heritage sites of national and local significance are officially registered in the capital, but some of them have effectively disappeared.

Among heritage sites of national significance, a number of historical, artistic, and architectural monuments have been lost. Specialists reported that 14 out of 129 nationally significant sites have been destroyed.

A similar situation exists with heritage sites of local significance: of 252 such sites, 38 have been recognized as lost. Thus, at least 52 monuments — including historical, artistic, and architectural objects — have disappeared in Bishkek.

The developers noted that the trend of cultural heritage loss is intensifying amid chaotic construction, the absence of protective zones, and a lack of systematic oversight.

Architects emphasized that the new master plan must include effective mechanisms to preserve the city’s historical character; otherwise, Bishkek will continue to lose unique sites that shape its cultural identity.