Status and role of National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan enhanced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On enhancing the status and strengthening the role of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.» The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the press service, the head of the national agency now participates in Cabinet meetings on issues related to investment policy, projects, and agreements.

The following paragraph has been added to the regulations of the national agency: «carries out centralized coordination of the process of developing, approving, and concluding investment agreements, public-private partnership projects, and other investment projects and programs of state bodies and local governments, as well as monitoring their implementation.»

Only the president can dismiss or appoint the head of the national agency. The Chairman of the Cabinet will appoint deputies upon the recommendation of the head of the national agency. They must be fluent in English or another foreign language.

In the absence of the head of the national agency, one of their deputies will perform their duties.

Employees of the National Agency, with the exception of its head, deputies, employees of the state institution Center for Public-Private Partnerships, and employees of free economic zones, are state civil servants.

The positions of the head of the National Agency and his/her deputies are considered political government positions.
