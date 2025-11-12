711 ethnic Kyrgyz obtain returnee status for nine months of 2025

In the first nine months of 2025, at least 711 ethnic Kyrgyz obtained a returnee (kairylman) status. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry notes that since independence, more than 70,000 ethnic Kyrgyz have resettled in Kyrgyzstan, of whom approximately 65,000 have already become citizens.

Kairylman status is granted by a special interdepartmental commission, which includes representatives of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, and the Population Registration Department under the Ministry of Digital Development. Applications are reviewed within three months.

During the reporting period, ethnic Kyrgyz from the following countries received the returnee status: 54 from Uzbekistan, 629 from Tajikistan, 12 from the People’s Republic of China, 7 from the Russian Federation, 8 from Afghanistan, and 1 from other countries.

Kairylman status is granted for three years. During this period, holders must apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan. Holders of the returnee status are entitled to social benefits, pensions, healthcare, education, and employment in the Kyrgyz Republic.