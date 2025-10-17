Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services

Meetings of the Council of Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of the CIS member states were held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 16-17,

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the meeting by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, the agency’s press center reported.

During the meetings, current security threats in the CIS and joint measures to neutralize them were discussed. Kamchybek Tashiev delivered a report, in which he emphasized the importance of coordinating intelligence services and exchanging operational information.

During his visit, the chairman of the State Committee for National Security held a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of security services of CIS countries. Particular attention was paid to border cooperation, sharing experiences, and joint measures to prevent border incidents.

Following the meetings, the parties made agreed decisions aimed at developing cooperation between CIS security agencies and increasing the effectiveness of joint efforts to ensure regional and international security.