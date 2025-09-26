09:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

Soil moisture conservation technologies tested in Sokuluk district

Farmers in Sokuluk district are testing modern approaches to farming. They are mastering no-till seeding, soil moisture conservation technologies, the use of AI-powered drones, and new seed varieties. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The minister, Bakyt Torobayev, noted that the key task for farmers is to increase crop yields by implementing innovative solutions, including the practice of growing a second harvest.

He added that reusing land allows for two or more harvests per year. This increases agricultural production, generates additional income for farmers, and creates conditions for expanding exports.

The technology also makes it possible to grow different crops on the same plot—for example, wheat in the spring, corn, or vegetables in the summer.
link: https://24.kg/english/344975/
views: 126
Print
Related
Vegetable Seed Production Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district
Smart agriculture project to be launched in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
Kyrgyzstan harvests record tomato crop
Talas bean variety Nirvana exported to over 30 countries
Agriculture Ministry proposes using low-yield land for horticulture development
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
Kyrgyzstan increases crop production
Grasshopper farming emerges as new business in Bishkek
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
09:06
Investment Agency, Prosecutor General's Office discuss unjustified inspections Investment Agency, Prosecutor General's Office discuss...
08:57
Soil moisture conservation technologies tested in Sokuluk district
08:50
Mural depicting Kyrgyz girl appears in Germany
25 September, Thursday
20:40
Adylbek Kasymaliev inspects activities of Uchkun state publishing house
20:29
Kyrgyzstan and Inter RAO consider construction of thermal power plant
20:12
Road to Ala-Too Resort being built in Issyk-Kul region
18:56
Kyrgyzstan to simplify medicines accreditation process
18:39
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program