Soil moisture conservation technologies tested in Sokuluk district

Farmers in Sokuluk district are testing modern approaches to farming. They are mastering no-till seeding, soil moisture conservation technologies, the use of AI-powered drones, and new seed varieties. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The minister, Bakyt Torobayev, noted that the key task for farmers is to increase crop yields by implementing innovative solutions, including the practice of growing a second harvest.

He added that reusing land allows for two or more harvests per year. This increases agricultural production, generates additional income for farmers, and creates conditions for expanding exports.

The technology also makes it possible to grow different crops on the same plot—for example, wheat in the spring, corn, or vegetables in the summer.