181 residential buildings under construction in Zhany Dostuk village

The Batken Regional Office of the State Department of Architectural and Construction Supervision under the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan is continuously overseeing the construction of buildings in the village of Zhany Dostuk for residents of settlements subject to resettlement due to the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Ministry of Construction’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, construction of the new Zhany Dostuk village is currently underway in Chet-Bulak area of ​Buzhum village. At least 181 residential buildings are being constructed on a total area of ​​57 hectares, and construction of social facilities has also begun.

The main goal of systematic monitoring is to ensure compliance with building codes and regulations. Additionally, attention is paid to the quality of construction, the conformity of the materials used, and the fulfillment of technical requirements.

Following the delimitation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, construction of a new residential community has begun to resettle residents of Dostuk village in Kara-Bak rural area of Batken district. Some residents from Ak-Tatyr and Samarkandek aiyl aimaks will also be relocated to the new residential community.
