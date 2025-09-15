11:42
Ernazar Akmataliev — bronze medalist of World Wrestling Championships in Croatia

Ernazar Akmataliev — bronze medalist of the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia. The tournament’s website says.

Kyrgyz wrestler competed in the 70 kg weight category, starting on September 13 from the 1/16 finals.

He started with a victory, having defeated his opponent from Chile Jorge Franco Gatica Hinricksen. However, in the next fight he was weaker than the world ranking leader from Japan Yoshinosuke Aoyagi, losing to him with a score 0:11.

The Japanese athlete reached the final, and Ernazar Akmataliev got a chance to fight for bronze.

Yesterday, in the first round of the consolation tournament, the Kyrgyzstani competed with Ismail Musukaev from Hungary, to whom he lost at the Olympics in Paris. He was able to take revenge, winning early with a score 14:4.

In the fight for third place, Ernazar Akmataliev defeated a wrestler from Armenia, Arman Andreasyan, and won with a score 8:2.

In the spring of 2025, he won a gold medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship.
