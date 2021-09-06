Artem Novikov conferred rank of senior lieutenant

Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, was conferred the rank of Senior Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. Artem Novikov posted the video from the awarding ceremony on his Facebook page.

An extract from the order dated May 10 says that the head of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund was awarded the rank ahead of schedule for his diligence, coordination of the actions of law enforcement agencies and state bodies, providing comprehensive assistance to formations, units and institutions of the Ministry of Defense that took part in resolving the conflict in Batken region.

During the border conflict in April, Artem Novikov served as the First Deputy Prime Minister. He chaired a meeting of the operational headquarters as the head of the working group for the settlement and study of the situation in Batken region.