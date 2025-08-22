12:47
Digitalization helps combat “ghost students and teachers” in schools

Digitalization in the education sector is increasing transparency and helping to fight corruption. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, electronic systems eliminate the possibility of creating so-called «ghost students and teachers.» The risk of corruption during student admissions and teacher recruitment has been reduced, as all data is now recorded and verified digitally.

For example, in May 2025, cases of illegal registration were uncovered in the automated information system Mektep, where individuals posing as legal guardians enrolled 86 children into the 1st and 2nd grades using falsified documents.

In another case in the town of Kaindy, a school principal employed «ghost teachers.» Between October 2022 and October 2024, she illegally placed five people on the payroll, who never appeared at the school but continued to receive salaries.
link: https://24.kg/english/340601/
views: 151
